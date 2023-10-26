We are Local
Omaha’s Eppley Airfield adding daily flights to Nashville

Nashville is the latest addition to Omaha’s nonstop daily list.
(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Airport Authority had an exciting announcement for everyone looking to throw on a cowboy hat and sing some country tunes.

Beginning June 4, 2024, Southwest Airlines will offer nonstop daily service from Eppley Airfield to Nashville International Airport.

It will be the first time Omaha has ever offered daily flights to Nashville.

“The Omaha Airport Authority is delighted to see Southwest’s continued expansion in the Omaha market with this increased service of daily nonstop service to Nashville, Tennessee,” OAA CEO Dave Roth said in a press release. “This service is a testament to passenger demand in Omaha fueled by a strong local economy. Nashville is one of the most popular destinations for Omaha travelers and we’re excited to share that travelers will now have a more convenient link between the two growing cities.”

Nashville is the latest addition to Omaha’s nonstop daily list, which includes Atlanta, Houston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Washington D.C.

Flights are now available for purchase at southwest.com.

