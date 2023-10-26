We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska looking for new property tax administrator

Applications for the position of Nebraska property tax administrator will be accepted from now...
Applications for the position of Nebraska property tax administrator will be accepted from now until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.(MGN)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is looking for a new state administrator.

Gov. Jim Pillen announced Thursday morning that his office is accepting applications to fill the position of state property tax administrator, left vacant by the retirement of Ruth Sorenson.

Sorenson had been serving in the position since 2007 when she was appointed by then-Gov. Dave Heineman.

Applications for the position will be accepted from now until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, and can be submitted by clicking here or in writing to the following address: Office of the Governor, P.O Box 94848, Lincoln, NE, 68509-4848.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Omaha Police say they responded to a trio of suspicious activity calls Monday evening -- all...
Suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ hammer attacks arrested by Omaha Police
Changes to a busy Omaha intersection are causing confusion for drivers.
Changes to Omaha intersection cause confusion amongst drivers

Latest News

Man gets arrested for public intoxication while turning himself in
The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge for Nebraska’s Fourth Judicial...
Four nominees considered for Douglas County Court Judge vacancy
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Mother, daughter accused in grandmother’s stabbing death, police say
Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Senate passes Fischer, Ricketts resolution to recognize record setting ‘Volleyball Day in Nebraska’
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash east of...
Crash east of Lincoln claims life of 19-year-old