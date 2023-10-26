Nebraska looking for new property tax administrator

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is looking for a new state administrator.

Gov. Jim Pillen announced Thursday morning that his office is accepting applications to fill the position of state property tax administrator, left vacant by the retirement of Ruth Sorenson.

Sorenson had been serving in the position since 2007 when she was appointed by then-Gov. Dave Heineman.

Applications for the position will be accepted from now until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, and can be submitted by clicking here or in writing to the following address: Office of the Governor, P.O Box 94848, Lincoln, NE, 68509-4848.

