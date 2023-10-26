We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska, Iowa reps express excitement as Johnson named new House Speaker

GOP Congressmen from Nebraska and Iowa shared collective excitement after Louisana Rep. Mike Johnson was voted as the new House Speaker.
By Brent Weber
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Republican members of the U.S. House from Nebraska and Iowa fell into the party line, voting in favor of Mike Johnson once it became evident the congressman from Louisiana had the margin needed to become the nation’s 56th Speaker.

Once his name was in the books and the photo-ops were complete, it was time to get to work after more than two weeks without a Speaker.

“It really was back to work shortly after that, I walked right back in and presided over the House of Representatives for two hours and it was nice to be considering bills again,” Nebraska’s 1st District Rep. Mike Flood said via Zoom. “And you know what was also really reassuring? It was a resolution that 429 members out of 435 had co-sponsored.”

That resolution — titled “Standing with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists” — was the first bit of business for the newly reopened House. And like the Speaker vote, House Resolution 771 received all ayes from local congressmen.

“It was Republicans and Democrats, for the most part, on the exact same page, sending a very clear signal to the world that the United States House of Representatives stands with Israel,” Flood said. " And so I think it’s good that we called attention to that and I could just see everyone’s spirits were lifted up after we did that.”

One of the most vocal critics of the process of electing a speaker, Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, posted on social media praising Johnson for what he called a Reagan-like vision for the nation.

From Nebraska’s 3rd District, Rep. Adrian Smith called Johnson a “sincere, capable, humble leader” whom he has always found to be “thoughtful, honest, and principled.”

Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra called Johnson a strong conservative who will support work to hold the Biden administration accountable, rebuild the economy, secure the border, and stand up to China.

Flood praised Johnson’s first address as speaker.

“This guy delivered a speech that I think everybody in the nation can be proud of, regardless if you’re a Democrat or Republican or an Independent,” Flood said. “He basically talked about what it means to be an American, that we need to show leadership, we need to deal with these problems, and we need to deal with them in a bipartisan way.”

He went on to say there are few statesmen left in politics but described Johnson as one.

“I think he caught a lot of people by surprise across the aisle with the way he handled himself,” Flood said. “He talked about trust and transparency; We have a statesman for a United States House Speaker and it’s going to be exciting to see what this does to the dynamic out here.”

6 News reached out to Feenstra and Zach Nunn of Iowa, and Smith and Bacon of Nebraska, but none were available for an interview.

Bacon has called a media zoom for Thursday morning which 6 News plans to cover.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Omaha Police say they responded to a trio of suspicious activity calls Monday evening -- all...
Suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ hammer attacks arrested by Omaha Police
Changes to a busy Omaha intersection are causing confusion for drivers.
Changes to Omaha intersection cause confusion amongst drivers

Latest News

Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Senate passes Fischer, Ricketts resolution to recognize record setting ‘Volleyball Day in Nebraska’
In a Zoom presser Thursday morning, Rep. Don Bacon applauded the "decency" of new House Speaker...
Rep. Don Bacon applauds 'decency' of new House Speaker
GOP Congressmen from Nebraska and Iowa shared collective excitement after Louisana Rep. Mike...
Nebraska, Iowa Congressmen vote 'Yes' on new House Speaker
Iowa election officials are heightening cybersecurity across the state before voters head to...
Election 2024: Nebraska, Iowa officials reinforce ballot integrity during Cybersecurity Month