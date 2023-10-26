Nebraska, Iowa reps express excitement as Johnson named new House Speaker

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Republican members of the U.S. House from Nebraska and Iowa fell into the party line, voting in favor of Mike Johnson once it became evident the congressman from Louisiana had the margin needed to become the nation’s 56th Speaker.

Once his name was in the books and the photo-ops were complete, it was time to get to work after more than two weeks without a Speaker.

“It really was back to work shortly after that, I walked right back in and presided over the House of Representatives for two hours and it was nice to be considering bills again,” Nebraska’s 1st District Rep. Mike Flood said via Zoom. “And you know what was also really reassuring? It was a resolution that 429 members out of 435 had co-sponsored.”

That resolution — titled “Standing with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists” — was the first bit of business for the newly reopened House. And like the Speaker vote, House Resolution 771 received all ayes from local congressmen.

“It was Republicans and Democrats, for the most part, on the exact same page, sending a very clear signal to the world that the United States House of Representatives stands with Israel,” Flood said. " And so I think it’s good that we called attention to that and I could just see everyone’s spirits were lifted up after we did that.”

One of the most vocal critics of the process of electing a speaker, Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, posted on social media praising Johnson for what he called a Reagan-like vision for the nation.

From Nebraska’s 3rd District, Rep. Adrian Smith called Johnson a “sincere, capable, humble leader” whom he has always found to be “thoughtful, honest, and principled.”

.@RepMikeJohnson is a sincere, capable, and humble leader. He is a stand up guy who has always been thoughtful, honest, and principled. I look forward to voting for him for Speaker of the House on the floor this afternoon. — Rep. Adrian Smith (@RepAdrianSmith) October 25, 2023

Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra called Johnson a strong conservative who will support work to hold the Biden administration accountable, rebuild the economy, secure the border, and stand up to China.

Today, I proudly voted for @RepMikeJohnson to serve as the 56th Speaker of the House.



Mike is a strong conservative who will guide our @HouseGOP majority & support our work to hold the Biden administration accountable, rebuild our economy, secure our border & stand up to China. — Rep. Randy Feenstra (@RepFeenstra) October 25, 2023

Flood praised Johnson’s first address as speaker.

“This guy delivered a speech that I think everybody in the nation can be proud of, regardless if you’re a Democrat or Republican or an Independent,” Flood said. “He basically talked about what it means to be an American, that we need to show leadership, we need to deal with these problems, and we need to deal with them in a bipartisan way.”

He went on to say there are few statesmen left in politics but described Johnson as one.

“I think he caught a lot of people by surprise across the aisle with the way he handled himself,” Flood said. “He talked about trust and transparency; We have a statesman for a United States House Speaker and it’s going to be exciting to see what this does to the dynamic out here.”

6 News reached out to Feenstra and Zach Nunn of Iowa, and Smith and Bacon of Nebraska, but none were available for an interview.

Bacon has called a media zoom for Thursday morning which 6 News plans to cover.

