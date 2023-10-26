Local Jewish leaders meet with Omaha law enforcement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Inside the Jewish Community Center of Omaha, posters with pictures of each and every hostage being held by Hamas hang on the wall.

“They are babies, grandmothers, mothers, and fathers,” said Bob Goldberg, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Omaha. “Innocent civilians who are now victims.”

In total, there are more than 200 of them.

“Bringing them home is a top priority for all of us,” Goldberg said.

On Thursday, Jewish leaders met with law enforcement to discuss what’s being done here in Omaha to keep everyone safe from violence.

The Omaha Jewish Community met with law enforcement leaders Thursday to discuss safety measures amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Hours earlier, a Jewish staffer received a hateful voicemail.

“They know how to entice fear,” said James Donahue, a security worker at the Jewish Community Center. “They mention Hitler, they mention concentration camps.”

While the hate speech hasn’t escalated to violence locally, law enforcement is doing what it can to be proactive so that it doesn’t.

“Similar to Omaha Police, we placed all Jewish locations on a special list,” Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said. “If a deputy has downtime, he’s probably going to be doing it in one of these locations.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has an SUV parked a few blocks south of the Jewish Community Center, near Tri-Faith, a place where a number of religions share the block. There’s a synagogue, a mosque, a church, and an interfaith center.

Intentional diversity to foster understanding.

“The fact is, we’re not under any more threat than [we were] before the invasion,” Donahue said. “The threat landscape just looks a little bit different.”

The FBI, Nebraska State Patrol, Omaha Police, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were in attendance at the meeting.

The executive director wanted to make one more point clear: the Jewish community rejects Islamaphobia, anti-Semitism, and all forms of bigotry.

