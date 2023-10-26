Lincoln Airport Authority authorizes ARPA funds transfer to Red Way for passenger refunds following audit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport Authority said it authorized the final transfer of ARPA money to the unsuccessful startup airline, Fly Next, LLC also known as Red Way, after reviewing an independent audit on the operations of the failed airline. They certified a payment of more than $700,000 to Fly Next LLC (dba Red Way). This should allow for the remainder of passenger refunds to be issued for flights canceled when the company suddenly shut down on Aug. 31.

As of last week, about 600 people who booked flights through Red Way had yet to receive refunds. The resolution passed by the Airport Authority Board protects a portion of the payment to be used for passenger refunds.

“While the Board understands and shares the frustration of those Red Way passengers who encountered delays in receiving refunds, the Airport was not involved in any of the passenger transactions and, as a result, were limited in our ability to assist. With today’s actions we are taking steps to assist the remaining Red Way customers who have not received refund,” said Board Chair John Olsson.

The Lincoln Airport Authority Board said the public accounting firm that did the audit found only minor discrepancies in the fuel numbers and to a lesser extent block hours, though it ultimately resulted in an underbill as opposed to an overbill.

“With Fly Next’s request for final payment, the Airport felt it was important to not only audit Fly Next for the purpose of verifying the validity of the current request, but also ensure that there were no discrepancies in any of the prior requests leading to overdraws,” Olsson said.

The Airport continues to work with the State Auditor as they review the entirety of the Red Way project.

