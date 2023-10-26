Gov. Pillen visits Papillion’s Amazon Fulfillment Center amid rapid job growth

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s only Amazon Fulfillment Center is growing quickly.

They now have four times the number of employees they had when it opened in January.

In addition to over 2,100 jobs already created, they’re also looking to add 500 more for the holidays.

During a visit to the facility on Thursday, Governor Pillen got hands-on by helping an employee pack a package.

“There are great careers here at Amazon and it fulfills extraordinary needs of Nebraskans across our state,” Pillen said.

Pillen said he is impressed by the efficiency displayed by the company and its employees.

“Everything is so sustainable here. what we’ve gotten figured out here, we’ll just continue to do nothing but get better,” Pillen said. “It’s all demand from the consumer and the best value for the consumer.”

Gov. Pillen added that he’s grateful to have Amazon as part of the state’s economy, not only for how it benefits customers, but business owners, too.

“Amazon here in Omaha enhances every community in Nebraska,” Pillen said. “Every small business can find a way to market their products and have them delivered through Amazon.”

Governor Pillen was also there to present a 15,000 check to the Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation. Amazon gifted the money to the foundation’s elementary schools so that they could replace their Orff instruments for students.

