We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Founder of the Hastings Museum buried in the heart of his creation

Local4 News at 5
By Brandon Mueting
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Hastings Museum is filled with several artifacts in relation to the Tri-Cities, but there is one part that the museum director says many guests look over. Once they spot it, it usually gives them goosebumps.

Back in the 1930′s, the museum originally set in two different parts and the Hastings Museum founder Albert Brooking wanted to fix that by building one facility with all the collection items from both locations.

However after he died, he wasn’t buried in the cemetery.

“There really is a dead body in the middle of our museum.” Director of the Hastings Museum Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson said.

Brooking’s grave is located in the basement visible to all guests. He passed away after complications from a fall while building the facility. Since he didn’t want to give up his collection even after entering the afterlife, he wanted to be surrounded by it.

Kreutzer-Hodson said he had been planning his burial in his creation for a long time.

“There was blueprints that actually show the crypt being included in those floor plans,” she said. “Now there is a story about the fact that when he fell, he fell here and this is where he was buried. That’s not true. He did fall in the museum, he didn’t die here, but he did die from complications from that fall.”

Since the Funk native passed away before any laws or rules had been placed about where someone can be buried, he has the right to keep his grave right where it is.

For Kreutzer-Hodson and the museum staff, the best part is getting reactions from guests.

“It is always kind of fun especially with school kids. They will be down here and they will be standing on it or looking at it and thinking is it real,” she said. “A lot of people think it is very unusual. Certainly in our area it is not the norm with people buried in buildings.”

Kreutzer-Hodson said it’s just another story they can tell to spark curiosity throughout their guests.

“It gives us a little bit of uniqueness,” she said. “It also shows to me that Albert really loved what he did and couldn’t bare to part with his collections.”

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Omaha Police say they responded to a trio of suspicious activity calls Monday evening -- all...
Suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ hammer attacks arrested by Omaha Police
Changes to a busy Omaha intersection are causing confusion for drivers.
Changes to Omaha intersection cause confusion amongst drivers

Latest News

Crash Investigation Site on Interstate 80
New crash investigation sites aim to reduce impacts on Interstate 80
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Coldest air of the season & snow this weekend
Man gets arrested for public intoxication while turning himself in
An Omaha banker accused of moving over $100,000 from customers' dormant accounts to her...
Omaha banker takes plea deal
New crash investigation sites are being added to some I-80 intersections to assist in both...
New additions along some I-80 exit ramps