Founder of the Hastings Museum buried in the heart of his creation

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Hastings Museum is filled with several artifacts in relation to the Tri-Cities, but there is one part that the museum director says many guests look over. Once they spot it, it usually gives them goosebumps.

Back in the 1930′s, the museum originally set in two different parts and the Hastings Museum founder Albert Brooking wanted to fix that by building one facility with all the collection items from both locations.

However after he died, he wasn’t buried in the cemetery.

“There really is a dead body in the middle of our museum.” Director of the Hastings Museum Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson said.

Brooking’s grave is located in the basement visible to all guests. He passed away after complications from a fall while building the facility. Since he didn’t want to give up his collection even after entering the afterlife, he wanted to be surrounded by it.

Kreutzer-Hodson said he had been planning his burial in his creation for a long time.

“There was blueprints that actually show the crypt being included in those floor plans,” she said. “Now there is a story about the fact that when he fell, he fell here and this is where he was buried. That’s not true. He did fall in the museum, he didn’t die here, but he did die from complications from that fall.”

Since the Funk native passed away before any laws or rules had been placed about where someone can be buried, he has the right to keep his grave right where it is.

For Kreutzer-Hodson and the museum staff, the best part is getting reactions from guests.

“It is always kind of fun especially with school kids. They will be down here and they will be standing on it or looking at it and thinking is it real,” she said. “A lot of people think it is very unusual. Certainly in our area it is not the norm with people buried in buildings.”

Kreutzer-Hodson said it’s just another story they can tell to spark curiosity throughout their guests.

“It gives us a little bit of uniqueness,” she said. “It also shows to me that Albert really loved what he did and couldn’t bare to part with his collections.”

