Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly Friday with a taste of winter for the weekend

By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front will finish its push through Thursday night and behind it colder air, windier conditions and the chance for showers will move in! Temperatures cool fast Thursday evening with a drop to the mid 50s for the metro by midnight this will be our high for Friday. After 10 PM chances for showers and drizzle will increase and continue overnight. Mainly dry but cloudy and chilly conditions are expected by the Friday AM commute.

Temperatures make a gradual climb tot he 40s in the afternoon... With gusty winds it will FEEL more like the 20s in the morning and 30s in the afternoon... the windiest conditions are here early in the day with gusts to the 30s. These taper off a bit for the afternoon but we’ll remain breezy and chilly.

By the weekend our first widespread freeze is here... Lows fall to the 20s and 30s Saturday AM and 20 Sunday AM. This is why we’ve made both days 6 First Alert Weather Days. Prepare your house and yard for a freeze!

Along with the cold another system arrives this weekend. Rain with chance to a mix and then snow Saturday PM and snow chances continue overnight. Snow chances decrease through the morning Sunday.

Light accumulation of under 1″ is expected for most with exception of a few narrow bands of up to 2″ mainly N of I-80. NW may see a bit more, pockets of up to 4″ near Norfolk.

The cold hangs on most of next week with lows in the 20s through Thursday AM and highs in the 30s and 40s through Wednesday.

