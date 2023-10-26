We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Elevated lead levels reported at five Omaha elementary schools

New testing has revealed elevated lead levels in the soil around five different elementary schools in Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools said Thursday that recent testing shows elevated lead levels at five Omaha elementary schools located within the city’s lead superfund site.

The schools are all within seven miles of one another:

  • Beals Elementary School, located near 48th and Center streets
  • Conestoga Elementary School, located near 21st and Burdette streets
  • Kennedy Elementary School, located near 30th and Binney streets
  • Skinner Elementary School, located near 33rd Street and Paxton Boulevard
  • Walnut Hill Elementary School, located near 45th and Hamilton streets

The sites have all been tested before, but the technology in the tests has improved, so the district and the city re-tested the schools with a sense of urgency.

”Lead poisoning cna lead to many detrimental health effects in young children. Some of these include slow growth; speech, language, and hearing problems; nervous system and kidney damage; behavior problems; and low IQ and poor educational outcomes,” said Justin Frederick with the Douglas County Health Department.

OPS said Thursday that fencing had been put in place to block areas where lead was found in the soil. They stressed that no children at the schools have tested for high levels of lead.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Omaha Police say they responded to a trio of suspicious activity calls Monday evening -- all...
Suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ hammer attacks arrested by Omaha Police
Changes to a busy Omaha intersection are causing confusion for drivers.
Changes to Omaha intersection cause confusion amongst drivers

Latest News

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge for Nebraska’s Fourth Judicial...
Four nominees considered for Douglas County Court Judge vacancy
Tropospheric Ducting
How weather can impact your TV signal
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Mother, daughter accused in grandmother’s stabbing death, police say
Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Lincoln Police believe this semitrailer was involved in a hit and run on West O Street.
Semitrailer hit woman in wheelchair on West O Street, police say