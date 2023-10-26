Election 2024: Nebraska, Iowa officials reinforce ballot integrity during Cybersecurity Month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With less than three months now until the Iowa caucuses, and Nebraska’s primary coming up in May, 6 News checked in on what’s being done to make sure next year’s presidential elections are secure.

To those who run elections in Nebraska and Iowa, election integrity is paramount.

“If they don’t feel like we’re getting the job done, that can be just as devastating. Then they don’t have the confidence in the system,” said Paul Pate, Iowa Secretary of State.

That trust is why what happens behind the scenes — the cybersecurity aspect — is so critical. It took a hit after the 2020 election, and the subsequent attack on the U.S. Capitol, even though the courts debunked, time and again, claims of widespread election fraud.

Even so, it’s the perception that remains a critical piece to the education component of voting and our elections.

But can election officials convince everyone of that?

“We’re making pretty good progress on doing that,” Pate told 6 News. “This is cyber month, and we want the folks in the Midwest to know we’ve go your back.”

“We’re constantly vigilant about this,” Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said.

It’s one of the reasons Nebraska election officials recently took part in a tabletop strategies with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a dry run of Election Day to stay on top of any new developments or threats.

Iowa election officials are heightening cybersecurity across the state before voters flock to the polls next November.

Last year, Evnen’s team created a “FAKE vs. FACT” section on the state’s website, sharing data on why 12 different questions alleging election fraud in Nebraska were proven wrong.

“Our election commissions across the state hand-counted 48,000 ballots and found discrepancies with 11 ballots — and five of those were a result of voters who didn’t darken the oval,” Evnen said. “Nebraska has very secure elections, and our elections are a model for the nations.”

Nebraska’s spring election will be the first using the new Voter ID law. It requires anyone who votes to have a driver’s license or state issued ID. Other forms of identification that will be accepted include a military ID, tribal ID, passport, a Nebraska school or college ID, and even nursing facility records.

If you forget to bring your ID or documentation to the polling site, you can still vote provisionally; but in order for it to count, you have a week to share your ID with county election officials.

