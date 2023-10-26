Crash east of Lincoln claims life of 19-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the person killed in a crash east of Lincoln Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 19-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office said Carter Smith of rural Lancaster County was killed in a crash with a box truck near 134th and Adams.

LSO said it appears Smith was behind the wheel of an SUV at a stop sign, when he failed to yield and pulled out in front of a white box truck. LSO said a 45-year-old man from Arlington, Texas driving the truck tried to avoid hitting the SUV but struck it on the passenger side.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The truck driver wasn’t injured.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t believe speed was a factor in this incident. An autopsy has been ordered.

