Council Bluffs launches online snowplow tracker

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Bring it on, winter. The City of Council Bluffs is ready for snow.

Officials on Thursday announced that they now have an online tool that updates the status of the city’s snow and ice removal, showing what streets have been plowed as crews do their work.

On the Council Bluffs Public Works web page, there’s a link to the city’s snow removal policies and other related information. There, you can find the direct link to the web-app.

“With this new web app, residents will have near-real-time access to track how streets are plowed during any snow event,” Council Bluffs Public Works Director Matt Cox said in a news release. “Our objective is to increase transparency and understanding of snow removal operations.”

The app tracks the GPS location the city might deploy for snow removal: up to 18 snowplows, four graders, and two spreaders across 29 separate snow routes that include 18 emergency routes and 11 residential routes.

“Per the City’s snow removal policy, Public Works will always prioritize emergency routes and remain on those routes until the snow stops and they remain clear,” Cox said in the release. “The online map will show the progress on emergency routes and allow residents to see when equipment has moved into residential areas.”

Once the map is activated for the weather event, the information coming into the site will be on about a 15-minute delay — to ensure the safety of equipment crews — but will give residents the ability to search or zoom into specific areas to see the progress in their neighborhoods or near their workplaces. It will also have information about when the pass was made.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.