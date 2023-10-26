We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Council Bluffs launches online snowplow tracker

The city’s new web-app will give timely updates of snow removal during inclement winter weather events.
The City of Council Bluffs will have an online platform to provide live updates on snow removal this Winter.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Bring it on, winter. The City of Council Bluffs is ready for snow.

Officials on Thursday announced that they now have an online tool that updates the status of the city’s snow and ice removal, showing what streets have been plowed as crews do their work.

On the Council Bluffs Public Works web page, there’s a link to the city’s snow removal policies and other related information. There, you can find the direct link to the web-app.

ONLINE TRACKER: Council Bluffs snow removal

“With this new web app, residents will have near-real-time access to track how streets are plowed during any snow event,” Council Bluffs Public Works Director Matt Cox said in a news release. “Our objective is to increase transparency and understanding of snow removal operations.”

The app tracks the GPS location the city might deploy for snow removal: up to 18 snowplows, four graders, and two spreaders across 29 separate snow routes that include 18 emergency routes and 11 residential routes.

“Per the City’s snow removal policy, Public Works will always prioritize emergency routes and remain on those routes until the snow stops and they remain clear,” Cox said in the release. “The online map will show the progress on emergency routes and allow residents to see when equipment has moved into residential areas.”

Once the map is activated for the weather event, the information coming into the site will be on about a 15-minute delay — to ensure the safety of equipment crews — but will give residents the ability to search or zoom into specific areas to see the progress in their neighborhoods or near their workplaces. It will also have information about when the pass was made.

RELATED: Omaha snow plow tracker

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Omaha Police say they responded to a trio of suspicious activity calls Monday evening -- all...
Suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ hammer attacks arrested by Omaha Police
Changes to a busy Omaha intersection are causing confusion for drivers.
Changes to Omaha intersection cause confusion amongst drivers

Latest News

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge for Nebraska’s Fourth Judicial...
Four nominees considered for Douglas County Court Judge vacancy
Tropospheric Ducting
How weather can impact your TV signal
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Mother, daughter accused in grandmother’s stabbing death, police say
Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Lincoln Police believe this semitrailer was involved in a hit and run on West O Street.
Semitrailer hit woman in wheelchair on West O Street, police say