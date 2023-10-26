We are Local
Colorado school district facing federal lawsuit over student’s backpack patches

A lawyer representing the Rodriguez family said they are seeking a policy change from the district. (KKTV)
By Jared Dean and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A school district in Colorado Springs is facing a federal lawsuit after they asked a student to remove patches from his backpack in August, KKTV reports.

A lawyer representing 12-year-old Jaiden Rodriguez and his family says they are seeking a policy change from the district because students should be able to freely express themselves under their First Amendment rights.

According to a lawsuit filed against Harrison School District Two, Jaiden was asked by Vanguard School to remove patches from his backpack that included Pac-Man characters holding guns and the Gadsden “Don’t tread on me” flag.

“I fly it because I am proud to be an American,” Jaiden said. “I don’t hate America. I’m a patriot of our country.”

According to his lawyer, James Kerwin, the patches have never been an issue in the past and were brought to attention because of a report made by a teacher at the school. According to the lawsuit, the dress code policy states students are not allowed to wear “any ... symbols, words, slogans, patches, or pictures that ... refer to .... weapons”

“School should not be suppressing freedom of speech, and they shouldn’t be taking these extreme positions about historical symbols,” Kerwin said.

In August, the school district said in a statement that “as a school district, we will continue to ensure all students and employees can learn and work in a safe and nurturing environment.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

