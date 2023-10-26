We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Biden, Pillen order flags at half staff to honor Maine shooting victims

Flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Oct. 30.
By Nick Stavas
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen ordered all flags to fly at half-staff for the next four days.

The announcement comes in accordance with a request from President Joe Biden that the flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the victims killed in Wednesday’s grisly mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

As of Thursday afternoon, the total death toll is 18 people, with 13 others wounded. The suspect, Robert Card, is still at large and authorities have had no sightings of him since the massacre.

Flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Oct. 30.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Omaha Police say they responded to a trio of suspicious activity calls Monday evening -- all...
Suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ hammer attacks arrested by Omaha Police
Changes to a busy Omaha intersection are causing confusion for drivers.
Changes to Omaha intersection cause confusion amongst drivers

Latest News

Saturday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold intensifies over the weekend, light snow expected
Crash Investigation Site on Interstate 80
New crash investigation sites aim to reduce impacts on Interstate 80
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Coldest air of the season & snow this weekend
Man gets arrested for public intoxication while turning himself in
An Omaha banker accused of moving over $100,000 from customers' dormant accounts to her...
Omaha banker takes plea deal