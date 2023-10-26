Amber Alert canceled for missing autistic teen

UPDATE

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Des Moines Police have confirmed the Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl has been canceled. Officials said the teen was located safely in Hammond, Indiana.

PREVIOUS

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa law enforcement have issued an amber alert for a teenage girl missing from the Des Moines area Wednesday night.

That alert came in just before 8 P.M. for 14-year-old Nina Williams, described as an “autistic, non-verbal” girl who police believe was taken by her non-custodial mother Jessica Williams around 3 P.M. Wednesday from Creston Avenue in Des Moines.

Nina is a black girl, about five feet nine inches tall, weighing 262 pounds, and was last seen wearing a navy blue jogging suit and blue tennis shoes.

Police say Jessica Williams may be driving a 2016 Chevy Cruze, blue in color, with Iowa license plates N-S-G 5-8-9.

If you see Nina or Jessica Williams, or this car, call 911 immediately.

