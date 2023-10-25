We are Local
Woman in wheelchair struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on West O Street

The woman was struck just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night near Northwest 27th & West O.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:46 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a 43-year-old woman who was operating her wheelchair in the middle of West O Street was struck by a vehicle in an apparent hit-and-run.

Capt. Ryan Dale said the woman was struck near NW 27th and West O Streets just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lincoln Police said it appears the driver of a white vehicle struck the woman, but further details about the make and model are still being investigated by police.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene and transported the woman to an area hospital. Dale added that CPR was administered and that LFR’s life-saving measures were able to bring the woman’s pulse back. Dale says she’s currently in critical, but stable condition.

West O Street was closed four roughly 90 minutes before it was reopened.

LPD is currently searching for the white car that struck the woman. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information about it, should call police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

This is the second time in less than a week that a serious hit-and-run has occurred in Lincoln. Over the weekend, a 37-year-old man was struck and hospitalized near 14th and Cushman.

This incident is also the latest in a string of bad crashes on West O Street. A 27-year-old man died from his injuries after being hit by a car while crossing the street near NW 14th and W O Street on Oct. 14. Just a couple days earlier, a 34-year-old man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car near Sun Valley Boulevard and West O Street. Police said the man wasn’t in the crosswalk and had been crouched down and holding a dog in the middle of the road at the time of the crash.

