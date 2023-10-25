Valley County sheriff’s case heading to district court

ORD, Neb. (KSNB) - The Valley County sheriff appeared via Zoom Wednesday for his initial appearance in Valley County Court on a felony insurance fraud charge.

During the hearing, 46-year-old Casey Hurlburt waived hearing the charge as well as his preliminary hearing. The case is now heading to district court. His arraignment in Valley County District Court is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Court documents show Hurlburt is accused of reporting an accident involving a personal car to have happened in October 2022. The actual date of the accident was March 2022. The charge alleges that Hurlburt was trying to have repairs done on his car under an insurance policy he took out in April 2022, one month after the actual date of the accident.

Hurlburt has been formally charged with fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony. If convicted, Hurlburt could get up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

NSP has been assisted in this investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.