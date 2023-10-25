We are Local
‘They could win it all’: Why Big East coaches believe Creighton is a national championship contender

Opposing coaches around the Big East offered high praise for the Bluejays at Big East Media Day
Basketball coaches around the Big East conference weighed in on the prospect of Creighton's season at media day Tuesday.
By Clayton Collier
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT
NEW YORK (WOWT) - With their votes and their words, Big East head coaches made it clear that Creighton already has their respect — and attention.

RELATED: Creighton basketball teams both voted No. 2 in Big East preseason coaches’ poll

The Bluejays were picked to finish second in the league’s preseason Coaches’ Poll. Several coaches we talked to Tuesday also offered high praise for the team Greg McDermott has assembled.

The Bluejays play their lone exhibition game Friday, Nov. 3 against Wayne State before their season opener Tuesday, Nov. 7, hosting Florida A&M.

