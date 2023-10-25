‘They could win it all’: Why Big East coaches believe Creighton is a national championship contender

NEW YORK (WOWT) - With their votes and their words, Big East head coaches made it clear that Creighton already has their respect — and attention.

The Bluejays were picked to finish second in the league’s preseason Coaches’ Poll. Several coaches we talked to Tuesday also offered high praise for the team Greg McDermott has assembled.

Dan Hurley - UConn:

“They return three guys that it’s hard not to vote onto first team all-league. With Ryan, Trey and Scheierman, three of the very best players in the league, with one of the top coaches and with some really smart, strategic adds, they have as high of expectations as anyone in the country this year. They could win it all. If they’re good enough to do that, they’re good enough to win the Big East.”

Shaka Smart - Marquette:

“They’ve got a great team. Ryan Kalkbrenner is a very, very unique player. I think one of the best defensive players I’ve ever coached against and obviously he’s gotten better and better on the offensive end. I think in some ways, their program maybe got better from who they lost and who they added. They’ve got to have one of the best shooting teams in the country when you look at, piece-by-piece, all the different guys that they have.”

Ed Cooley - Georgetown:

“Creighton has three if not four of the better players in the conference. They’ve got one of the best coaches in college basketball. People in Omaha should be really excited with what Coach McDermott has done being a second or two away from the Final Four last year. Creighton is destined for great things this season. I really appreciate what [McDermott] brings to the Big East. His teams are always competitive. I look forward to competing against him.”

Shaheen Holloway - Seton Hall:

“I don’t think he’s got a lot of just due. [McDermott} is a great coach, a great offensive coach, a genius offensive mind. They’ve got great players. They’ve got a tremendous home-court advantage there. It’s great—him having the guys come back for his team. It’ll suck playing against them, but it’s good for the Big East.”

Kim English - Providence:

“[Baylor] Scheierman is a great player, Trey Alexander, [Ryan] Kalkbrenner. Greg’s done a great job. I’ve known him for a long time. He coached against me when I was in college at Iowa State, so really excited to play the Bluejays.”

Tony Stubblefield - DePaul:

“They’re a team that’s versatile. They play very well together. They share the basketball. Theyare great at a great place. Obviously, Mac has done a great job. They get great crowds, andpeople in Omaha love the Bluejays. And that started back in the Dana Altman days, who I worked for in Oregon. But how well they play together, how unselfish of a team they are. They’ve done a great job. That’s what we’d like to get to at DePaul.”

The Bluejays play their lone exhibition game Friday, Nov. 3 against Wayne State before their season opener Tuesday, Nov. 7, hosting Florida A&M.

