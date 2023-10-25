Police say woman broke into Bellevue home, turned on gas stove

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Bellevue home and putting the residents in danger.

Angela Marie Silva, 41, was released from a hospital and booked into the Sarpy County Jail on charges of burglary, criminal impersonation, and child abuse.

Angela Marie Silva, 41. (Sarpy County Jail)

It was a strange and scary situation for some Bellevue homeowners after police were called to a woman breaking into a home Tuesday morning.

Police said the homeowners watched on their doorbell camera as an intoxicated Silva lingered in their front yard.

Silva then entered the home, locked the door, went into the kitchen, and turned on the gas stove, according to police.

There were two children home alone at the time.

When officers arrived around 9 a.m., they found the house beginning to fill with gas. Police broke through the front door to rescue the children, who were not harmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.