We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police say woman broke into Bellevue home, turned on gas stove

Angela Marie Silva was booked into Sarpy County Jail on charges of burglary and child abuse.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Bellevue home and putting the residents in danger.

Angela Marie Silva, 41, was released from a hospital and booked into the Sarpy County Jail on charges of burglary, criminal impersonation, and child abuse.

Angela Marie Silva, 41.
Angela Marie Silva, 41.(Sarpy County Jail)

It was a strange and scary situation for some Bellevue homeowners after police were called to a woman breaking into a home Tuesday morning.

Police said the homeowners watched on their doorbell camera as an intoxicated Silva lingered in their front yard.

Silva then entered the home, locked the door, went into the kitchen, and turned on the gas stove, according to police.

There were two children home alone at the time.

When officers arrived around 9 a.m., they found the house beginning to fill with gas. Police broke through the front door to rescue the children, who were not harmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Omaha Police say they responded to a trio of suspicious activity calls Monday evening -- all...
Suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ hammer attacks arrested by Omaha Police
Changes to a busy Omaha intersection are causing confusion for drivers.
Changes to Omaha intersection cause confusion amongst drivers

Latest News

Saturday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold intensifies over the weekend, light snow expected
Crash Investigation Site on Interstate 80
New crash investigation sites aim to reduce impacts on Interstate 80
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Coldest air of the season & snow this weekend
Man gets arrested for public intoxication while turning himself in
An Omaha banker accused of moving over $100,000 from customers' dormant accounts to her...
Omaha banker takes plea deal