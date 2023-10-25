Nebraska State Patrol says suspect shot and killed by deputy had weapon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday that a weapon was recovered from the scene where a Seward County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspect following a high-speed chase on I-80 Monday afternoon.

NSP did not confirm what type of weapon was found or where it was found.

Seward County Sheriff’s deputies tried pulling that man over as he was heading westbound on I-80 at 3:11 p.m., but he turned around and drove the wrong way on the interstate.

SCSO said the vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lanes near the Milford exit and continued on I-80. Deputies followed the vehicle at high speeds until it came to a stop on I-80 near the Pleasant Dale exit.

SCSO said the passenger exited the vehicle, but the male driver refused and a deputy said he saw a weapon in his hand. He was shot and killed and has still not been identified.

The sheriff’s office said no deputies were injured.

Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team was contacted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office to handle the investigation. As with all law enforcement shootings, there will be a Grand Jury held in Lancaster County.

NSP said they could provide limited details, due to the Grand Jury investigation.

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Pleasant Dale were shut down following a pursuit Monday afternoon but have reopened.

