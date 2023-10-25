Nebraska lawmakers look to address state’s ‘maternal deserts’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Access to maternal healthcare in rural communities continues to decline across the nation. And, here in Nebraska, it’s a big problem for couples trying to start a family who don’t have a hospital or obstetric help nearby.

Many gathered at the state capitol on Wednesday to voice their opinions to lawmakers about the maternal care deserts.

“Nebraska’s really struggling in terms of maternal healthcare deserts,” Day said. “We’re one of the worst in the country.”

Sen. Jennifer Day proposed an interim study under legislative resolution 154 to take a closer look at the lack of maternal care across the state and possibly find a solution.

“I can not tell you exactly the counties but I know there’s a quite a few counties in the state a lot of them are rural areas,” Day said. “I know there have been cases of women having to deliver on the side of the road.”

LR 154 would allow lawmakers to possibly expand care and provide funding to areas most in need.

Sen. Day told 6 News the full details on aren’t fully laid out yet.

“Making sure that we’re providing a whole and complete education for the people who want to be providers when they graduate,” Day said.

In Nebraska, roughly 70% of counties are maternity deserts and 15% of counties have little to no full access to maternity care.

“For every mile you go away from that point of care, you’re going to have worse outcomes,” Hansen said.

Jed Hansen with the Nebraska Rural Health Association helps support rural clinics daily and sees the struggles doctors and families face.

“As an example, I was speaking with the team in Ainsworth, Nebraska yesterday,” Hansen said. “They were talking if there was a complex pregnancy that a mom in Ainsworth would have to drive two to three hours just to get those extended care options.”

Hansen believes more access to maternal care in these areas is necessary.

“Two and half hours to drive is really not an acceptable time,” Hansen said. “You can end up with some very poor outcomes for the mom and the baby because of that drive.”

Lawmakers plan to hold another hearing in January to reexamine the maternal healthcare study.

