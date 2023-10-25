How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives vote Mike Johnson for Speaker of the House

(WOWT) - All five Congressmen from Nebraska and western Iowa were unified in their votes Wednesday for the latest Republican nominee for Speaker of the House.

On Tuesday, all five signaled their support for Majority Whip Tom Emmer, according to an NBC News report, but he backed out a few hours later. Republicans nominated Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson later that evening.

Here’s how Nebraska and western Iowa representatives voted Wednesday:

During Wednesday’s fourth vote on the position, Emmer cast his vote Wednesday for Johnson to thunderous applause. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who also had previously turned down the Republican nomination, and former speaker Kevin McCarthy also received a round of applause after casting their votes for Johnson.

As they had in each prior vote, Democrats remained united behind House Minority Leader Hakim Jeffries of New York.

This time around, there were there were no votes cast for anyone but the two nominees. The final vote was 220 for Johnson and 209 for Jeffries.

Though ultimately moot, Tuesday’s pre-vote tally marked the first time all five of the representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa had been in support of the same candidate for Speaker of the House since Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted three weeks ago. Bacon has said he was in favor of Scalise, the original GOP pick, but stood firmly against Rep. Jim Jordan in three rounds of voting last week. The rest cast their votes for Jordan, who on Friday tied for the least amount of votes cast for the majority nominee in 100 years of American history, according to NBC News.

Earlier this month, all members of Congress representing Nebraska and western Iowa voted against removing Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

Amid last week’s contentious votes, some representatives reported receiving threats. Bacon said that even his wife had was harassed to the point of sleeping with a gun nearby. His spokeswoman also said that even she had been approached during off-hours with comments about Bacon’s votes.

Lawmakers respond

“Congratulations to Rep. Mike Johnson on his election to be the next Speaker of the House. He is a principled, constitutional conservative who will do a fantastic job leading House Republicans. We have important work in front of us: America needs to step up and support Israel as they fight back against Palestinian terrorism. We need to keep government running for the people, and we need to continue to deliver on our Commitment to America. I know Speaker Johnson has what it takes to bring the House together around these critical priorities, and I look forward to working together on them in the coming days and weeks.”

“Today, I proudly voted for Mike Johnson to serve as the 56th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Mike is a strong conservative who will guide our Republican majority and support our work to hold the Biden administration accountable, rebuild our economy, secure our border, and stand up to China. I have full confidence that, under Speaker Johnson, we will continue to uphold our Commitment to America and deliver for our families, farmers, main street businesses, and rural communities.”

“The made-for-TV chaos engulfing Washington, D.C. recently is partisan politics at its absolute worst. We are elected to serve the people, but instead, some are more focused on getting their five minutes of fame. The American people deserve better. That’s why I’ve been fighting to restore sanity, forcing our nation’s capital to operate with the more pragmatic and commonsense approach we know in Iowa. That mission is far from over, but with today’s vote, it’s time to double down on the necessary work to address the most pressing needs facing our country: reining in government spending, protecting Medicare and Social Security, passing a Farm Bill that supports Iowa’s farmers and rural communities, securing our Southern Border, and supporting Israel—our strongest ally in the Middle East. People must come before politics.”

