Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More rain and mild temps ahead of long chilly stretch

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a gloomy day the clouds make way for increasing rain chances for the rest of our Wednesday night... spotty showers and isolated weak thunderstorms are possible with the best chances here after midnight through the early morning hours Thursday.

These linger into Thursday morning with some breaks of sun expected by the afternoon... we’ll warm to the 70s and 60s... it is all very dependent on how much sun we’re able to get by the afternoon.

By late Thursday night a cold front will begin a push in from the NW... This brings temperatures down to the 40s Friday and sparks some overnight to early AM showers for Friday. Sun returns for the afternoon but it will be a chilly day.

Another system will accompany an additional push of cold air over the weekend, kicking off more showers Saturday afternoon and overnight, with the potential for some wintry weather to mix in as temperatures drop.

A light coating snow is looking more promising especially north of I-80. However, with the warm ground and light precipitation expected a lot of this will melt, especially on the pavement.

We are also expecting our first widespread freeze of the season this weekend. If not Saturday morning, for sure by Sunday night. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 20s by early next week, so now is the time to prepare your house and yard for the winter season.

