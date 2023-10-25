Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating four teens who they say fled from a residential detention facility last week.

“DCSO is concerned for the safety of the public and the juvenile offenders themselves if they are not located,” Wednesday’s release states.

Deputies are looking for four boys who they say went missing from Radius, a private residential youth facility located near 50th Street and Grand Avenue, on Friday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for four juveniles they say fled a residential detention facility on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. From left: for Edson Bercian-Marqueno, 15; Latjor Gatluak, 14; and Lucas Liebert, 16; and Goanar Wiw-Whol, 15. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Edson Bercian-Marqueno, 15, is known to carry a concealed weapon and has been accused of shoplifting, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Edson is wanted on one outstanding juvenile warrant, but also has been the subject of numerous runaway reports.

Latjor Gatluak, 14, is wanted on four outstanding juvenile warrants. The sheriff’s office said Latjor has a history of criminal activity involving guns, theft, vehicle theft, and drugs.

Lucas Liebert, 16, has a history of assault and theft, and is thought to carry a stolen gun. Authorities also have had numerous runaway reports about Lucas, who also has an outstanding juvenile warrant.

Goanar Wiw-Whol, 15, has also carried a weapon in the past, and has a history of vehicle theft and assault, according to the DCSO report. The Sheriff’s Office also says that Goanar has one outstanding juvenile warrant.

Anyone with information about any of the teens is asked to call the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000. You can also call the DCSO Fugitive Warrant Unit between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 402-599-2623 or 402-599-2634.

“All tips are considered anonymous. Cash rewards are available,” according to Wednesday’s news release.

