We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles

Four juvenile offenders fled from a detention facility in Douglas County last week.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating four teens who they say fled from a residential detention facility last week.

“DCSO is concerned for the safety of the public and the juvenile offenders themselves if they are not located,” Wednesday’s release states.

Deputies are looking for four boys who they say went missing from Radius, a private residential youth facility located near 50th Street and Grand Avenue, on Friday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for four juveniles they say fled a residential...
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for four juveniles they say fled a residential detention facility on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. From left: for Edson Bercian-Marqueno, 15; Latjor Gatluak, 14; and Lucas Liebert, 16; and Goanar Wiw-Whol, 15.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Edson Bercian-Marqueno, 15, is known to carry a concealed weapon and has been accused of shoplifting, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Edson is wanted on one outstanding juvenile warrant, but also has been the subject of numerous runaway reports.

Latjor Gatluak, 14, is wanted on four outstanding juvenile warrants. The sheriff’s office said Latjor has a history of criminal activity involving guns, theft, vehicle theft, and drugs.

Lucas Liebert, 16, has a history of assault and theft, and is thought to carry a stolen gun. Authorities also have had numerous runaway reports about Lucas, who also has an outstanding juvenile warrant.

Goanar Wiw-Whol, 15, has also carried a weapon in the past, and has a history of vehicle theft and assault, according to the DCSO report. The Sheriff’s Office also says that Goanar has one outstanding juvenile warrant.

Anyone with information about any of the teens is asked to call the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000. You can also call the DCSO Fugitive Warrant Unit between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 402-599-2623 or 402-599-2634.

“All tips are considered anonymous. Cash rewards are available,” according to Wednesday’s news release.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Omaha Police say they responded to a trio of suspicious activity calls Monday evening -- all...
Suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ hammer attacks arrested by Omaha Police
Changes to a busy Omaha intersection are causing confusion for drivers.
Changes to Omaha intersection cause confusion amongst drivers

Latest News

6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Coldest air of the season & snow this weekend
Man gets arrested for public intoxication while turning himself in
The first of two suspects accused in a string of robberies while wearing a Michael Myers mask...
One of two accused in string of Michael Myers mask robberies appears in court
Reink Mast
Nebraska basketball player injured following random, violent assault
The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge for Nebraska’s Fourth Judicial...
Four nominees considered for Douglas County Court Judge vacancy