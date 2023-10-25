We are Local
Bud Light to become official beer of UFC

UFC CEO Dana White said Bud Light is set to become the mixed martial arts organization's...
UFC CEO Dana White said Bud Light is set to become the mixed martial arts organization's official beer in 2024.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu | Bud Light/YouTube via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT
LAS VEGAS (Gray News/CNN) - Bud Light is set to become the official beer of the UFC next year.

It is scheduled to replace Modelo, which dethroned Bud Light as America’s best-selling beer in June.

According to a press release, the Anheuser-Busch beer will have a highly visible presence during fights and weigh-ins beginning in January 2024.

“There are many reasons why I chose to go with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, most importantly because I feel we are very aligned when it comes to our core values and what the UFC brand stands for,” said UFC CEO Dana White.

Bud Light saw its reported sales drop after it faced backlash for being featured in a social media promotion by transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year.

The beer had a previous sponsorship with the UFC that ended in 2017.

“I’m proud to announce we are back in business together,” White said. “I’m looking forward to all of the incredible things we will do in the years ahead.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

