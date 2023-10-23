Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Temperatures take a nose dive this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 40s & 50s out the door this morning will warm up in a big way today with highs in the 80s likely for a large majority of us. That will happen with abundant sunshine and a bit of a south breeze up to 25 mph at times.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Today will easily be the warmest day of the week as the slow and steady cool down starts up Tuesday. While still mild, Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s. There is a chance of a few showers and storms Tuesday afternoon into the evening but I don’t expect much out of those. It will be a bit breezier with gusts to 30 mph likely.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Better chances of showers and storms are in the forecast Wednesday & Thursday with some downpours possible each day. Cooler air really moves in Friday leading to the 6 First Alert Weather Days we have in place over the weekend. The coldest air of the season is set to move in with morning lows cold enough to bring a freeze for many. Some light melting wintry precipitation is possible along the rain chance too.

6 First Alert Weather Days (WOWT)

Overall it looks to be a very busy week with steadily changing weather. Be sure to keep up to date on the forecast each day.

