Omaha fire crews respond to electrical garage blaze

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say an electrical event caused a garage blaze Sunday evening.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a home at 69th and Corby Streets just before 5:30 p.m. and found a small fire in the garage on arrival.

The flames were under control within 10 minutes. One occupant made it out before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $11,000.

