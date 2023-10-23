Omaha crews respond to vacant house fire
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews are working to pin down the cause of a vacant house blaze Monday morning.
OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a home on Drexel Street, just off the JFK, a little before 2 a.m. A small fire was found in the dining room when crews arrived.
The fire was under control within 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.
Damage is estimated at $11,000.
