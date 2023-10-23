We are Local
Man convicted in 1993 Lincoln murder dies in state prison

Jail bars in a prison
Jail bars in a prison(piqsels)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The man convicted of second-degree murder and other charges in connection with a 1993 killing has died in a Lincoln prison.

Clifford Davlin, 70, died on Saturday at the Reception and Treatment Center. He was convicted of strangling Tamara Ligenza to death in her Lincoln home in September 1993. An autopsy found she was strangled in her home, not killed in a house fire.

He was arrested in 1997 and convicted in 2000, seven years after her death.

Clifford Davila, 70
Clifford Davila, 70(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Davlin was sentenced to 55 years to life on charges out of Lancaster and Sarpy Counties; additional counts included first-degree arson, first-degree assault, and first-degree sexual assault.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the cause of Davlin’s death is still being determined, but he was being treated for a medical condition. As is standard procedure when an inmate dies in NDCS custody, a grand jury will be convened to investigate.

