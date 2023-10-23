We are Local
Kearney Archway hosts 5th annual Halloween Festival

A Halloween Festival attendee participates in ax throwing
A Halloween Festival attendee participates in ax throwing
By Leroy Triggs
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kids didn’t have to wait until Halloween to dress up and enjoy activities. The Kearney Archway held it’s fifth-annual Halloween Festival. There were games, face painting, pumpkin painting, and a hayrack ride with several vendors in attendance as well.

Officials said it’s a fun and festive day for the entire family. This year they added an inflatable slide and ax throwing.

“We just wanted a few more activities for adults and kids and so we thought adults would have a fun time with the ax throwing as well as the kids,” Stacy Schwartz said. “So that was one of the reasons we brought it.”

She explained that they want to add a new activity each year, and they felt ax throwing fit well with the season. She said Halloween Fest is something that benefits everyone.

“This is one of the Archways fundraisers through out the year,” Schwartz said. “So the Archway does it for a fundraiser but we also do it just to have community involvement and just to give something back to the community with a fun day of activities for the family.”

Schwartz said admission was $5, and this year there was local businesses participating in a scarecrow contest.

Rusty's Morning Forecast