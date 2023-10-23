Fordors Darts and Pool launches second junior pool league in Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Fondors Darts and Pool opened in April and they are drawing attention just months later by starting up their own junior billiard league in Kearney.

Nebraska’s first league has been around for 25 years in Lincoln. Todd and Tenna Fedorchik’s son began playing pool and gave them an idea to open up their own pool hall.

Todd said it is a great alternative to other activities for kids.

“Hopefully this will help get everybody, give them that little push and say hey lets try this in the means I don’t like to play football or I don’t like to play baseball or they are not into the contact sport. This will bring some other the other kids out of their shell,” he said.

Right now there are two coaches Stan Gilbert and Austin Fricke who volunteer their own time to help mentor the kids. Gilbert said he wants to revive the interest in billiards.

“These kids are the future. If we don’t teach them how to play the game, the game will disappear,” Gilbert said. “I don’t want that to happen. It always has had a stigma to it, the sport has of being a gambling sport. It is not just that, it is a great way for kids to learn.”

For Fricke is just the lesson that it can teach younger generations as it did for him when he started playing.

“It taught me a lot about myself and how to go about life in a sense. This game can really help the younger kids,” Fricke said. “There’s nothing like going out there and shooting a game and feeling accomplished about something that you did, this game can do that for you.”

Fordors is holding an organizational meeting on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

