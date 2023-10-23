6 First Alert Weather Day: Coldest air of the season barrels in this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve made both Saturday & Sunday 6 First Alert Weather Days alerting you to the coldest air of the season moving in. A widespread freeze, some light wintry precipitation and the coldest afternoons we’ve had so far will be just the start of a longer stretch of cold air.

6 First Alert Weather Days (WOWT)

Either morning could bring a widespread freeze to the area with lows in the lower 30s. This will end the growing season for us all. If you somehow avoid a freeze this weekend, you won’t be able to avoid it early next week as several mornings with lows in the 20s are expected.

Freeze Alert (WOWT)

This week would be a great one to get things winterized for the months ahead. Garden hoses and above ground pipes could easily freeze up heading into next week.

This will also be the first time we’ve had back to back days with highs in the 40s since April. Highs will struggle to warm much during the majority of next week as well. All signs point to a cold Halloween in the 40s at this point.

There will be some rain chances both Saturday and Sunday as well and we could see some sleet or snow mix in at times. The best odds for that will be north of I-80 and I fully expect the majority of it to melt, especially any of it that falls during the day. Impacts looks very minimal at this point but we’ll be sure to watch it closely all week as we get closer to the weekend. By far the biggest snows will stay well well to our north with this blast of cold air.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.