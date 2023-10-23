We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 First Alert Weather Day: Coldest air of the season barrels in this weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve made both Saturday & Sunday 6 First Alert Weather Days alerting you to the coldest air of the season moving in. A widespread freeze, some light wintry precipitation and the coldest afternoons we’ve had so far will be just the start of a longer stretch of cold air.

6 First Alert Weather Days
6 First Alert Weather Days(WOWT)

Either morning could bring a widespread freeze to the area with lows in the lower 30s. This will end the growing season for us all. If you somehow avoid a freeze this weekend, you won’t be able to avoid it early next week as several mornings with lows in the 20s are expected.

Freeze Alert
Freeze Alert(WOWT)

This week would be a great one to get things winterized for the months ahead. Garden hoses and above ground pipes could easily freeze up heading into next week.

This will also be the first time we’ve had back to back days with highs in the 40s since April. Highs will struggle to warm much during the majority of next week as well. All signs point to a cold Halloween in the 40s at this point.

There will be some rain chances both Saturday and Sunday as well and we could see some sleet or snow mix in at times. The best odds for that will be north of I-80 and I fully expect the majority of it to melt, especially any of it that falls during the day. Impacts looks very minimal at this point but we’ll be sure to watch it closely all week as we get closer to the weekend. By far the biggest snows will stay well well to our north with this blast of cold air.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska outside hitter Merritt Beason #13 VB vs Wisconsin
Cook: ‘A match for the ages,’ No. 2 Nebraska volleyball downs No. 1 Wisconsin in five sets
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Barret Liebentritt (34)...
Nebraska defense stifles Northwestern, Huskers win 17-9
11 graduates were recognized Saturday as part of the first class of paramedics through a...
First graduates of new OFD-Creighton paramedic partnership program celebrated
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Second aid convoy reaches Gaza as Israel attacks targets in Syria and occupied West Bank
Renderings of the forthcoming glass canopy and expanded passenger drop-off area at Eppley...
Eppley Airfield to shift passenger drop-off, pick-up locations through Spring 2025

Latest News

Monday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Temperatures take a nose dive this week
Incredibly warm to start the week
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Monday's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Summer-like warmth to start the week
Sunday Evening 10 Day Forecast
Sunday Evening 10 Day Forecast