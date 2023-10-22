We are Local
Serious hunting accident in Northwestern Iowa

Northwest Iowa Hunting Accident
Northwest Iowa Hunting Accident(MGN)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ARNOLDS PARK, IA (KTIV) - One person has suffered a gunshot wound Saturday morning after hunting with some friends in Dickinson County, according to KUOO Radio.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Information has not been released regarding the victim, according to authorities.

The accident occurred at the Spring Run Wildlife Management Area just before 8:30 a.m. and the victim needed to be airlifted to Sioux Falls.

