Serious hunting accident in Northwestern Iowa

ARNOLDS PARK, IA (KTIV) - One person has suffered a gunshot wound Saturday morning after hunting with some friends in Dickinson County, according to KUOO Radio.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Information has not been released regarding the victim, according to authorities.

The accident occurred at the Spring Run Wildlife Management Area just before 8:30 a.m. and the victim needed to be airlifted to Sioux Falls.

