Lincoln Police investigate apparent hit-and-run in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run that occurred near South 14th Street and Cushman Drive on Sunday.

LPD said officers were sent to the area at 4:30 a.m. on a report of finding an injured 37-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and took the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to LPD, he is considered in critical condition but stable at this time. LPD is withholding his name pending family notifications.

At this time no citations have been issued. Southbound 14th Street from Cushman Drive to Old Cheney Road was closed for an extended period of time, but is now open.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can call LPD’s non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

