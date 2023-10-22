Israeli woman grapples with war while sharing culture with Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mika Mizrahi is 22 years old. She’s from Israel but came to Omaha just a month before the devastating attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7.

“Nothing can make you ready for this situation,” she said. “I (am) here in a safe place. But I don’t feel like I (am) here in a safe place. I feel that I am with them there.”

Her mission in coming to Omaha was to spread the country’s culture with the metro’s Jewish community. However, spreading the message of war was the last thing she would’ve imagined.

“I never think or imagine that this is the Israel I need to bring here.”

Three of her friends were murdered while at a party, two boys and a girl she’d known since childhood.

“They just shot everyone. And it’s so cruel, and it’s so painful,” she said.

Another friend of hers is still missing.

With the war still being waged, rockets still being launched, and the possibility of an Israeli invasion of Gaza, Mizrahi is watching intently from Nebraska.

“I’m all the time next to the news. Checking the news all the time, checking if new names come up. If it’s one of your friends or one of your family.”

It’s a routine she fears won’t come to an end anytime soon.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.