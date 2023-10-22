We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Israeli woman grapples with war while sharing culture with Omaha

An Israeli woman is in Omaha, grappling with the war and its effects from half a world away.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mika Mizrahi is 22 years old. She’s from Israel but came to Omaha just a month before the devastating attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7.

“Nothing can make you ready for this situation,” she said. “I (am) here in a safe place. But I don’t feel like I (am) here in a safe place. I feel that I am with them there.”

Her mission in coming to Omaha was to spread the country’s culture with the metro’s Jewish community. However, spreading the message of war was the last thing she would’ve imagined.

“I never think or imagine that this is the Israel I need to bring here.”

Three of her friends were murdered while at a party, two boys and a girl she’d known since childhood.

“They just shot everyone. And it’s so cruel, and it’s so painful,” she said.

Another friend of hers is still missing.

With the war still being waged, rockets still being launched, and the possibility of an Israeli invasion of Gaza, Mizrahi is watching intently from Nebraska.

“I’m all the time next to the news. Checking the news all the time, checking if new names come up. If it’s one of your friends or one of your family.”

It’s a routine she fears won’t come to an end anytime soon.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska's Anthony Grant (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Barret Liebentritt (34)...
Nebraska defense stifles Northwestern, Huskers win 17-9
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says one man died and a woman was hurt after a...
Motorcyclist dies, passenger injured in Saunders County crash
Friday Night Fever from 6 News WOWT
High school football Week 9: Elkhorn South wins defensive battle over Omaha North
Renderings of the forthcoming glass canopy and expanded passenger drop-off area at Eppley...
Eppley Airfield to shift passenger drop-off, pick-up locations through Spring 2025
Nebraska outside hitter Merritt Beason #13 VB vs Wisconsin
Cook: ‘A match for the ages,’ No. 2 Nebraska volleyball downs No. 1 Wisconsin in five sets

Latest News

Sunday Evening 10 Day Forecast
Sunday Evening 10 Day Forecast
A big warm-up on the way for Monday with summer-like warmth ahead of big changes.
Summer-like warmth to start the week
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief’s son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Lincoln Police investigate apparent hit-and-run in south Lincoln