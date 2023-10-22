David’s Morning Forecast - Spotty showers today, warm start to the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly morning across the metro as temperatures dipping into the upper 30s. Clear skies this morning will give us plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day. That will help temperatures to warm back up to around 60 degrees by Noon. Clouds will increase for the afternoon hours, with a few spotty showers possible through roughly 6pm. Any showers should be on the light side, and should not last very long so outdoor plans should generally be safe. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, but still mild for this time of year with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

A south breeze tonight will help to keep the mild air in place. Temperatures will only fall into the low 50s for Monday morning, a warmer start than usual for this time of year. That south breeze will kick up a little bit for Monday afternoon, pulling in some very warm air for the second half of October. In fact, it may feel a little more like Summer with temperatures in the 70s by Noon, and afternoon highs in the 80s! Low to mid-80s are possible around the metro, with mid to upper 80s not out of the question for areas like Lincoln, Beatrice, and Falls City.

High Temperatures Monday (WOWT)

The warmer air will stick with us for Tuesday, though we may drop a few degrees back into the 70s. A stormier weather pattern will push in starting Tuesday night bringing a chance for some scattered showers or thunderstorms. On and off rain chances will hang around for Wednesday and Thursday, though temperatures should still be on the mild side with highs in the 60s and 70s. Some decent rainfall is possible where thunderstorms are able to develop.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

The stormier pattern will eventually unlock some much chillier air as a strong cold front pushes across the area on Friday. That will drop highs in the 50s and 40s by the end of the week, and open the door to the first widespread freeze of the season at some point over the upcoming weekend. It will depend on how much cloud cover we see, as that can keep temperatures warmer at night. If you don’t see a freeze on Saturday, you will likely see a freeze by early next week.

Cold air arrives late this week (WOWT)

