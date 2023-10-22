David’s Evening Forecast - Summer-like warmth to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies this morning gave way to clouds and a few spotty showers for the afternoon. The more widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder stayed mainly north of the Omaha metro, though a few sprinkles moved through town. Those showers are already lifting north and east of the metro, and drier weather should take hold for the rest of the evening. A few showers may continue into the early overnight for portions of western and northwest Iowa. Temperatures remain relatively mild, holding in the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies then should clear out for most of the area overnight.

Sunday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

A steady south wind overnight will keep temperatures from dropping much, morning readings should only fall into to the upper 40s and low 50s for most of the area. That south wind will continue for most of Monday, with occasional gusts up to around 20mph or so through the early afternoon. That wind combined with lots of sunshine will mean a big warm-up for the afternoon.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

It may feel a bit more like Summer for the region with highs in the low to mid-80s for most of the area. Highs likely top out in the mid-80s for the Omaha metro. A few areas near the Kansas and Missouri border may even climb into the upper 80s, more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

High Temperatures Monday (WOWT)

The mild weather sticks with us on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s. However, clouds will increase throughout the day with a chance for showers and storms by the evening. A more active weather pattern moves in Tuesday night with the rain chances continuing on and off through at least Thursday evening. Temperatures will slowly drop, falling back into the 60s Thursday afternoon. Some substantial rainfall is possible, with 1 to 2 inches not out of the question by Thursday evening.

Cold air arrives late this week (WOWT)

A strong cold front will move through on Friday, bringing in some of the chilliest air of the season so far. Highs on Friday and Saturday fall into the 40s and 50s for the area. The first widespread freeze of the season is possible over the weekend as well. It will depend on how many clouds and showers linger into the weekend, but if you don’t see a freeze Saturday morning, you will see a freeze by early next week as the cold weather really takes hold.

Freeze possible by the upcoming weekend (WOWT)

