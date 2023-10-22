Cook: ‘A match for the ages,’ No. 2 Nebraska volleyball downs No. 1 Wisconsin in five sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 9,198 fans filled the Bob Devaney Center Saturday night for what Huskers volleyball head coach John Cook refers to as “just another [Big] Ten match.”

Saturday night in the Bob was anything other than just another match.

Two undefeated teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 hadn’t played against each other since 1998. Nebraska had lost the last 10 straight meetings with Wisconsin. The Huskers hadn’t beaten the Badgers in Lincoln since September 30, 2017. All of that changed Saturday night.

In the opening frame, outside hitter Merritt Beason ignited a 6-0 run, putting the Huskers in the lead for good. Nebraska took the first set, 25-22. The Badgers roared back in the second set, 25-17, and again in the third set, 25-20.

Down 6-4 in the fourth set, the Huskers take the lead 9-6 on a 5-0 run served by Laney Choboy. Later in the set, the Badgers came back with a 5-2 run of their own to jump in front 21-18. Nebraska rallied once again, thanks to a Bergen Reilly kill, a Wisconsin error, and a Kennedi Or ace to knot the set at 21. Lincoln native and electric middle blocker Bekka Allick put down an overpass to win the set, 26-24, and force a fifth set.

Beason took over the fifth set, slamming down her 20th kill to cut the score to 10-9 and then her 21st to stay within one of the Badgers again, 11-10. Following a Wisconsin timeout, freshman Harper Murray connected to give the Huskers their first lead of the set, 13-12. Murray comes up big again, laying down her 13th kill for match point, 14-12. Wisconsin’s Sarah Franklin cuts it to 14-13, but the would-be tying point for the Badgers was overturned by a net violation on Wisconsin. Nebraska took the final set, 15-13.

The Husker’s perfect record remains intact, improving to 19-0. Come Monday Nebraska will be the number one team in the country.

