Abandoned puppies get a second chance at life

Ten puppies will soon be ready for their forever homes after being abandoned near a lake.
Ten puppies will soon be ready for their forever homes after being abandoned near a lake.(10/11 NOW)
By Chanel-Taylar McCarthy
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ten puppies will soon be ready for their forever homes after being abandoned near a lake.

Beatrice Humane Society said the puppies were brought in by a good Samaritan who told them she found them on her morning run outside in Gage County.

The puppies had to be treated for fleas and ticks as well as worms. BHS said they were riddled with them.

Adoption specialist, Jacob Harding said they were left in horrific conditions with cold temperatures only making things worse

