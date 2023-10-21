We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

World War II veteran collecting birthday cards for 100th birthday

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde...
You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The daughter of a Navy veteran approaching his 100th birthday is asking for birthday cards to honor her dad.

Ralph Schilling turns 100 years old on Oct. 30.

He was a radioman in the Navy who served in the Battle of Vella Lavella during World War II.

He says he served in the Navy because he “didn’t want to shoot anybody.” Then he spent 40 years working for the Santa Fe Railway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ralph said retirement was harder than working because he spent so much time volunteering.

His daughter Barbara says he loves dogs and he loves the Lord.

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at:

Ralph Schilling

C/O Barbara Schneweis

8401 Uvalde Ave.

Lubbock, TX 79423

Please make sure Barbara can get your cards before Oct. 27.

You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423
You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have tips for getting those perfect back-to-school photos.
Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer
Renderings of the forthcoming glass canopy and expanded passenger drop-off area at Eppley...
Eppley Airfield to shift passenger drop-off, pick-up locations through Spring 2025
Crash west of Omaha metro knocks down power lines, forces road closure
An Omaha doctor is facing manslaughter charges for his involvement in a crash that killed...
Omaha doctor turns himself in to face manslaughter charge for September crash
A shots fired call late Wednesday led to a large police presence just south of downtown Omaha...
Shots fired call leads to heavy police presence near downtown Omaha

Latest News

Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
A new shelter for domestic violence victims constructed by Catholic Charities was unveiled in...
Omaha Catholic Charities unveils new domestic violence shelter
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says one man died and a woman was hurt after a...
Motorcyclist dies, passenger injured in Saunders County crash
Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his legal team before the continuation...
Judge temporarily lifts narrow gag order on Trump in 2020 election case