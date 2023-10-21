Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 20

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 20.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha woman arrested, accused of two murders

An Omaha woman is behind bars, accused of murdering two men and shooting another last year.

5. Omaha health experts warn against rare case of rabies

Omaha health experts are warning of a rare strand of rabies found in the metro area.

4. Crews put out early morning fire in Valley

Fire crews put out a house fire west of Omaha early Wednesday morning.

3. New details in fiery Douglas Co. crash that killed two children

Authorities believe some of the juveniles in the crash may have affiliations with a local street gang known for stealing Kia vehicles in the Omaha area

2. Customers frustrated with no-show Omaha photographer

An Omaha photographer has frustrated her customers with cancellations as late as three hours before some weddings.

1. Dirt bike racing in Loess Hills raises concerns from residents in Mills Co.

Residents of the Loess Hills are concerned with dirt bike races causing damage to the rare landscape.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Open Door Mission hosts free veterinary clinic

WATCH: Omaha's Open Door Mission hosted a free veterinary clinic to help those who may not otherwise be able to afford it. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, October 15, 2023

“Mr. Dan” was severely injured in an accident outside the school. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, October 14, 2023

The "Three's Company" star died at her home Sunday morning, one day before her 77th birthday. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3ZYmV2h Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, October 15, 2023

Heading to the Omaha airport soon? There's some changes you'll need to make a note of before you go. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, October 19, 2023

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the two children killed in a fatal single-vehicle... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Some customers say an Omaha photographer left them hanging out to dry, canceling sometimes as late as three hours before... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

