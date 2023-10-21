We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Minnesota wins at Iowa for 1st time since 1999, beating No. 24 Hawkeyes 12-10 for Floyd of Rosedale

Minnesota offensive lineman Quinn Carroll (77) blocks Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) as...
Minnesota offensive lineman Quinn Carroll (77) blocks Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) as Minnesota running back Zach Evans (26) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Dragan Kesich made four field goals and Minnesota won at Iowa for the first time since 1999 to snap an eight-game losing streak in the series, holding the No. 24 Hawkeyes to 12 yards in the second half in a 12-10 victory Saturday.

With the Floyd of Rosedale bronze hog statue at stake in the cross-border rivalry, Iowa appeared to take the lead with 1:21 left when Cooper DeJean fielded a punt that had bounced near the Minnesota sideline and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown. But after a replay review, DeJean was ruled to have made a fair-catch signal before fielding the punt, disallowing the return.

Iowa still had the ball, but Justin Walley intercepted Deacon Hill’s pass with a minute to play.

Down 10-3 at the half, the Gophers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) held Iowa (6-2, 3-2) to minus-2 yards in the third quarter.

The Hawkeyes, ranked 130th in the nation in total offense, had 127 yards overall while Hill, making the third start of his career, fumbled twice in Iowa territory while completing just 10 of 28 passes for 116 yards.

Iowa, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, was held to 11 yards rushing after averaging 147 in victories over Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin.

Kesich had a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter, then hit from 44 and 28 yards in the third quarter. His 31-yarder with 8:33 left gave the Gophers their first lead.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers, coming off an week, found enough points against the Hawkeyes, wearing them down in the second half while taking advantage of Iowa’s offensive ineptitude. Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was 10 of 25 for 126 yards, but didn’t turn the ball over.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ offensive problems haven’t shown signs of improving, and a defense that was wearing down in the second half couldn’t find a way to stop the Gophers. Iowa enters an off week in the Big Ten West lead, but with a lot of questions heading into the final month of the season.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Michigan State on Saturday.

Iowa: At Northwestern on Nov. 4.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska's Anthony Grant (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Barret Liebentritt (34)...
Nebraska defense stifles Northwestern, Huskers win 17-9
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says one man died and a woman was hurt after a...
Motorcyclist dies, passenger injured in Saunders County crash
Friday Night Fever from 6 News WOWT
High school football Week 9: Elkhorn South wins defensive battle over Omaha North
Renderings of the forthcoming glass canopy and expanded passenger drop-off area at Eppley...
Eppley Airfield to shift passenger drop-off, pick-up locations through Spring 2025
A woman has been cited for her involvement in a crash that killed another woman near Yutan in...
Woman cited for role in fatal crash in west Douglas County

Latest News

Nebraska outside hitter Merritt Beason #13 VB vs Wisconsin
Cook: ‘A match for the ages,’ No. 2 Nebraska volleyball downs No. 1 Wisconsin in five sets
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Barret Liebentritt (34)...
Nebraska defense stifles Northwestern, Huskers win 17-9
Nebraska QB Heinrich Haarberg gives his thoughts on the team's offensive performance and the...
HUSKER PRESSER: QB Heinrich Haarberg on offensive performance vs. Northwestern
Nebraska QB Heinrich Haarberg describes his touchdown pass to WR Malachi Coleman in the 4th...
HUKSER PRESSER: QB Heinrich Haarberg on touchdown pass to Coleman