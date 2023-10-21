‘It made me feel like we were worth something over there’ - Veterans experience 17th Midwest Honor Flight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Oct. 10, the Midwest Honor Flight took its 17th trip.

85 veterans were on the flight bright and early that Tuesday. Right before boarding, they joined together for the national anthem. That was just the start of the emotional day. In Washington, D.C. the veterans would experience many memorials and monuments honoring their service and sacrifice.

Two veterans shared what it was like to be welcomed when they landed.

“It’s nice to see that we are recognized,” said John “Jack” Andela, a Navy Veteran.

“Proud. I’m really proud. That’s the easiest way to explain it,” said Ervin Huber, a Vietnam Veteran.

Vietnam Veteran, Craig Unterbrunner, shared his favorite part of the day. “One thing that was really solemn was the changing of the guard. It was really really really moving. Know that our MIA are still possibly missing. You know, that tomb is empty. And we still went to see if we could account for them,” said Unterbrunner.

Throughout the day, veterans also shared their stories, and what the trip meant to them. “I’m pretty proud of my time in Vietnam. It was a bad war that went on over there,” said Richard Stark, a Vietnam Veteran.

“So we went in with shooting tanks, and we thought out, came back. And as they were, my wingman was going in. I looked out my right window, and all of a sudden, their aircraft just turned upside down and crashed, and they exploded,” said Ben Jans, an Army Veteran.

“It brought back a lot of memories of being in the time of service. I was on board on ship and being in the country so I kind of had two different aspects of seeing the Vietnam War. It just kind of brought full circle. That we maybe did some good over there. It wasn’t all for not,” said Unterbrunner.

As the veterans made it back home, they were given the welcome home they always deserved. For many of them, it was overwhelming. “I could not believe the crowd here. It brings tears to my eyes,” said McGill.

”Makes me feel like it’s complete. We were worth something over there. It was a big thank you,” said Unterbrunner.

This was the last Midwest Honor Flight Trip for 2023. The next trip will be in the spring of 2024.

