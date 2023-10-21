HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska hosts Northwestern in Big Ten matchup

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After a week off, the Huskers are back in action.

Nebraska (3-3, 1-2) hosts Northwestern (3-3, 1-2) in a Big Ten Conference battle that figures to be an important game for the two squads looking to become bowl-eligible by the end of the season; something the Huskers haven’t done since 2016.

Nebraska entered the bye week off a 20-7 road win over Illinois, getting back on track after suffering a 45-7 thrashing from No. 2 Michigan the week prior.

Now, with a .500 record and a solid week of rest behind them, the Huskers are ready to hit the gridiron for the latter half of its 2023 schedule.

“It’s a big week for us,” Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule said in his press conference Monday. “Huge week for us. We get to play an excellent Northwestern team. It’ll be a heck of a ball game. I’m excited to have a chance to play them... and I’m excited to see our players after the bye week.”

GAME INFO

When : 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21

Where : Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Watch : Big Ten Network

Listen : Huskers Radio Network

Vegas Odds: Northwestern +10.5, O/U 41

Northwestern enters this contest seemingly in the exact same spot as Nebraska, coming off a bye week just three wins away from a bowl game appearance after a tumultuous offseason.

The last time the Wildcats took the field was against Howard University two weeks ago, squeaking out a narrow 23-20 home win. Prior to that, Northwestern lost to Penn State 41-13 and knocked off Minnesota in a 37-34 come-from-behind overtime thriller.

Nebraska and Northwestern are a dead even 5-5 in their 10 matchups since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. In last year’s season opener, the Wildcats took down Nebraska 31-28 in Dublin, Ireland.

Saturday’s game is cause for celebration amongst Husker Nation regardless of the score, though.

It’s the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium, and the Huskers will wear commemorative alternate uniforms in celebration of one of college football’s most famous cathedrals and all its history.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.