High school football Week 9: Elkhorn South wins defensive battle over Omaha North

By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! Week 9 of the 2023 high school football season is here.

Check out highlights from the Omaha metro’s biggest games by clicking through the gallery above. To view scores from games all across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, click below.

SCOREBOARD: Check the final Friday Night Football scores

The final week of the regular season had a full slate of action, with the playoff picture coming into clear focus.

A defensive battle in Friday’s game of the week saw Class A No. 4 Elkhorn South stifle No. 7 Omaha North en route to a 10-0 road victory, officially claiming a district championship.

In other Class A action, No. 2 Millard South rolled past Lincoln High for a 56-0 win, and No. 6 Papillion-La Vista cruised to a 41-0 triumph over North Platte, while in Class B, No. 4 Elkhorn North beat Blair 35-7.

Across the river in Iowa, Class 4A No. 2 Lewis Central took down Dallas Center-Grimes, 28-7.

