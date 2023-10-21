First graduates of new OFD-Creighton paramedic partnership program celebrated

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After 10 months of grueling work, hundreds of hours of classes and training, 11 Omaha firefighters are ready to take on their new roles in the department.

Saturday morning, the on-duty officers graduated from the first-ever paramedic partnership program between Creighton University and the Omaha Fire Department.

“On the fire department, over 85% of the calls are actually medical calls,” says Rebecca Phillips, who has been with OFD for three years. “Before, I would ride on a truck or an engine and respond to calls, help the paramedics, and then go back to the station, now I’ll be on the ambulance, responding to calls, transporting those patients to the hospital, writing those reports, and basically doing all the patient care from start to finish.”

Phillips is one of the 11 graduates. She says even though it’s much more work, being a paramedic is something she’s always wanted to do.

“Actually my goal was always to get on the fire department and be a paramedic, so being here, going through this course just fulfills goals that I had even before getting on the fire department, I love the emergency medicine aspect of pre-hospital work, I love being on an ambulance so far, so I was just really excited and grateful to take that step,” she says.

As the community continues to grow, program organizers say the partnership between Creighton and OFD is exactly what the city needs.

“There’s a huge workforce gap, huge increased demand post covid economy, just a lot more people in need of critical care,” says Dan Stein, the OFD paramedic program coordinator. “OFD, as they’re starting to see their numbers diminish in paramedics and advanced life support, Creighton and Omaha came together and said let’s be proactive about it, and let’s create a program that can thrive and succeed in this environment.”

Having women and men who are as dedicated to caring for and protecting the community as the 11 graduates honored on Saturday is something to be celebrated, Stein adds.

“It shows the commitment they have to themselves but also to the community, wanting to know their job but knowing it at the top tier of it, where they go into a situation and can be a person that has an answer. it’s a great thing to have I think the taxpayers should be proud of what happening behind the scenes at the Omaha Fire Department.”

