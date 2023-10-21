David’s Evening Forecast - Great Fall evening, spotty showers Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Full sunshine brought another beautiful Fall day to the area, though not quite as warm as what we saw on Friday. Temperatures Saturday afternoon warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s, still coming in nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Skies will remain clear into the evening with comfortable conditions. You may want a jacket after sunset as temperatures slip back into the 50s by 9pm.

Saturday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

A few clouds move in overnight but otherwise quiet weather will stick with us into Sunday morning. Temperatures will slide into the low 40s to start the day, a seasonable chilly morning. We will see more clouds throughout Sunday compared to the past few days, but still a fair amount of sunshine. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s by the lunch hour. Expect clouds to thicken up for the afternoon with a few spotty showers possible. Any rain should be on the light side and shouldn’t last too long, but plan for at least a few brief interruptions from rain showers during the afternoon hours. Temperatures should still reach the mid and upper 60s despite the clouds and showers.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Sunshine and very warm weather will return to start the work week. After a morning low in the 40s, temperatures on Monday will soar into the upper 70s and even low 80s across the region. A steady south breeze will help to bring in the almost summer-like warmth making for a beautiful afternoon. Clouds increase on Tuesday, but temperatures will still be quite warm, topping out in the mid and upper 70s.

High temperatures next week (WOWT)

An active weather pattern arrives Tuesday evening bringing with it a chance for scattered storms by Tuesday evening or overnight. Right now the coverage is a bit in question, but at least a few thunderstorms appear likely. Rain chances will continue into Wednesday with cooler weather. On and off rain showers are likely Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. That will drop highs in the mid-60s.

Cold air arriving next weekend (WOWT)

A strong cold front will sweep through Thursday into Friday really knocking down our warm. Highs on Friday fall into the 50s, with 40s likely by the upcoming weekend. This front will also bring us the first potential for a widespread freeze, the first opportunity coming Saturday morning, with several more chances over the next few days.

