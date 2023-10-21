Breezy but sunny Saturday with mild temps

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a nice day Friday, we will see another winner for Saturday.

It will not be quite as a warm as we top out near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

Still, it will be pretty nice with a mostly sunny sky overhead.

Winds will be noticeable with gusts peaking in the middle of the day out of the north; those gusts will top out in the 25 to 30 miles per hour range.

Saturday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

The wind will stay breezy in the afternoon and slowly subside as the evening arrives.

Sunday starts with some cloud cover around and that only increases as the day goes on.

After 3 PM, some spotty showers will become possible.

Spotty Sunday Showers (WOWT)

There will not be many of them but they will be something to watch for if you have outdoor plans for the second half of the day.

We top out in the mid 60s Sunday but warm again on Monday into the upper 70s.

Most of our Tuesday looks pleasant as well as we return to the 70s.

However, the pattern gets busier after that; scattered showers and a few storms become possible late Tuesday.

Tuesday Rain Chances (WOWT)

A few scattered showers will be possible off and on for the rest of the week as well with the best chances looking like the daytime hours on Friday.

Temperatures will slide through that time frame with highs in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday and the low 50s on Friday.

Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day with the potential for our first widespread freeze.

Overall, the pattern does look to stay cooler as we head into the last days of October.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.