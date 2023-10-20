Woman cited for role in fatal crash in west Douglas County

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities announced that a woman has been cited for her involvement in a crash that killed another driver in western Douglas County last month.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office criminally Amy J. Fernau on charges of motor vehicle homicide and driving left of center.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Investigators said Fernau was driving eastbound on West Center Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit an oncoming white Chevy Impala, causing it to slide into the ditch on the north side of the road.

The Impala was driven by 24-year-old Abby Olberding, who died after being pinned inside the vehicle.

Fernau was ejected from her vehicle and was airlifted to Nebraska Medicine. According to DCSO, she is still recovering from her injuries.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.