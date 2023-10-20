We are Local
Woman cited after crashing car into power pole in western Douglas County

One person was injured in a crash near Yutan, Neb., on Thursday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman has been cited by authorities after crashing her vehicle into a power pole in western Douglas County.

Nicole M. Halverson, 41, of Yutan, Neb., was cited for driving under a suspended license and driving left of center.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Waterloo Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection at 264th Street and West Center Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Authorities say that a Ford Focus driven by Halverson crossed the center line, left the roadway, and collided with a wooden power pole.

Halverson was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

